The Alabama Crimson Tide's 2021 class has really surged recently. Seven players committed to Alabama since June 29. Get to know all the guys who plan on making Tuscaloosa their new home below. Plus: Not all of these guys will start their senior seasons on time as delays pile up

Terrence Ferguson

Committed: July 19, 2020

Ferguson chose the Crimson Tide over in-state school Georgia and Florida State. The timing for Ferguson's announcement couldn't have been any better. His decision to commit just two days after the Brockermeyer twins has many speculating that this could be the best offensive line group the program has ever landed in one class.

Tommy Brockermeyer

Committed: July 17, 2020

Tommy Brockermeyer became the Crimson Tide's highest ranked prospect when he committed alongside his brother James. Both made the decision to do so despite their father Blake Brockermeyer's All-American career at Texas. Despite missing all of 2019 with a shoulder injury, Tommy Brockermeyer still figures to be a force this fall should football seasons in Texas continue as planned.

James Brockermeyer

Committed: July 17, 2020

James Brockermeyer has already emerged as one of the nation's top centers, but he has proven himself to be more than just that. In 2019, he played tackled in place of his injured brother. James is about three inches and 15 pounds lighter than his brother, but it's possible he's just as important to Alabama's future given his versatility.

Kendrick Blackshire

Committed: July 14, 2020

Blackshire missed all of his junior season with a torn ACL. In the two prior seasons, he recorded 180 total tackles. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for his senior season, and it's possible he receives a significant boost in the rankings once he proves that on the football field this fall.

Kadarius Calloway

Committed: July 8, 2020

Calloway flipped his commitment from Mississippi State, where he announced for back in October, to Alabama at the beginning of July. He's shown a lot of promise on both sides of the ball. As a junior he caught 42 passes for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns while also managing to record 50 tackles, 11 interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense. Calloway is expected to fill a role in Alabama's secondary at the next level as he profiles as a better defensive player at the college level.

Dallas Turner

Committed: July 1, 2020

In his junior season Turner recorded 74 tackles, including 19 for a loss with 16 sacks, and forced three fumbles. He also bolsters an already strong group of Florida prospects committing to the Crimson Tide (five and counting).



DeVonta Smith

Committed: June 29, 2020

Smith committed to the Crimson Tide less than a week after decommitting from Ohio State. He is coming off a junior season in which Smith recorded 38 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense as well while hauling in 11 receptions for 271 yards and five touchdowns.

Christian Leary

Committed: June 16, 2020

The four-star receiver is widely considered one of, if not the, fastest prospect in the 2021 class. He's projected to continue his career in track once he arrives in Tuscaloosa. His commitment late Tuesday night was something of a shock to many, at least with regards to the timing.

JC Latham

Committed: June 12, 2020

Latham chose Alabama over Ohio State on Friday. He hasn't been playing his position long, but Latham has already emerged as a top tackle. Before 2019 he worked as a defensive end, but his coaches at IMG Academy believe he will contribute right away for the Crimson Tide.

Ian Jackson

Committed: May 28, 2020

Jackson chose Alabama on Thursday over in-state rival Auburn among other SEC schools. Several factors played a role in Jackson's decision including the Crimson Tide's plans to use Jackson inside at either the linebacker or the Money position when Alabama operates out of its dime formation.

Kaine Williams

Committed: May 15, 2020

Williams chose Alabama over fellow finalists LSU and Texas A&M making him the latest in a long line of elite prospects who has chosen to snub the home state Tigers for the Crimson Tide. The defensive back's weight increased to roughly 205 pounds when he made his decision. With his athleticism it's possible Alabama gives him a look at linebacker, especially if he can continue to put on more weight.

Jacorey Brooks

Committed: May 8, 2020

Brooks seemed poised to become the latest win for Florida coach Dan Mullen. Alabama receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle might hear their names in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but Brooks appears to have the talent needed to step in and replace those guys right away.

Agiye Hall

Committed: April 18, 2020

Hall chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and Arizona State among other contenders. It's possible some schools didn't press for his commitment since Hall attended three different high schools in the four months prior to his decision. That much movement raises red flags, and he's had some issues with consistency. Still, he profiles as a four-star prospect who could make a major climb in the rankings with a strong senior season.

Anquin Barnes

Committed: April 17, 2020

Barnes chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Florida. He planned on taking all five official visits before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person recruitment, and it sounds like that remains the plan now. Still, Barnes seems confident in his choice so there's little reason to panic unless something significant changes.

Deontae Lawson

Committed: December 27, 2019

It's unclear whether Alabama prefers to play Lawson inside or outside at the next level. He recorded 134 tackles, including four for loss, in 2019. He did all that while also carrying the ball enough to score 10 rushing touchdowns. So wherever he ends up on the field, he should be productive. Despite his current ranking of 241 nationally, BamaInsider recruiting analyst Andrew Bone believes Lawson deserves a spot in the Rivals100 rankings.



BY THE NUMBERS

QB commits: 0 RB commits: 0 TE commits: 0 WR commits: 3 OL commits: 4 DL Commits: 1 LB commits: 4 DB commits: 3 SPL commits: 0 Total commits: 15 Average star ranking: 3.86 In-state commits: 3 Commits from Florida: 5 Commits from Texas: 3 Commits from Louisiana: 1 High rated commit: Tommy Brockermeyer (10th overall in the nation)

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

