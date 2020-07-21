Keep reading to see when Alabama's commitments will return to the field for the final time before they sign with the Crimson Tide.

Some states have already put kids in the position of choosing between their high school teammates and enrolling early.

Alabama- (Ian Jackson, Deontae Lawson, Anquin Barnes)

The Alabama Athletics Association has yet to announce any changes to the 2020 football season. An updated plan is expected on Thursday. A delay to the season is not currently expected to be included in that plan although the situation appears to remain fluid as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state.

Texas- (Tommy Brockermeyer, Kendrick Blackshire, James Brockermeyer)

7/21: The state’s largest conferences (5A and 6A) will delay games until Sept. 24. This will push the state championships back until January 2021. This move impacts Blackshire.

7/17: The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools have delayed the start of the regular season to Sept. 28. The shortened season will conclude on Dec. 5. This move impacts the Brockermeyers.

Florida (Jacorey Brooks, Dallas Turner, JC Latham, Agiye Hall, Christian Leary)

7/20: The Florida Athletic Association voted against delaying the start of the football season. Schools in areas hard hit by the coronavirus can choose to push regular seasons back and play through Dec. 12. However, if they choose to do so they must inform the FHSAA that they are formally withdrawing from playoff consideration by a yet to be announced date.

Some schools have already announced plans to delay the start of football practice citing the FHSAA’s own medical advisory committee’s recommendation to delay the start of the season.

Georgia- (Terrence Ferguson)

7/20: Georgia High School Association delays start of regular season by two weeks. Those games will now be played beginning Sept. 4 instead of Aug. 21 as originally scheduled. The length of the season remains unchanged so the state finals could run through the final week of December.

Mississippi- (Kadarius Calloway)

7/14: The Mississippi High School Activites Association pushed the first football games back to Sept. 4. This shift will push the season back two weeks, but scrimmages between teams are allowed beginning Aug. 28. The playoffs will not be pushed back from their scheduled start dates of Nov. 6-13 depending on the division.

Louisiana- (Kaine Williams)

7/13: The Louisiana Athletics Association voted that football games would not commence until the state enters phase 4 of the K-12 re-opening plan. While an on-time season remains possible, October is beginning to emerge as a likely starting point as July draws to a close.

Ohio- (DeVonta Smith)

So far football is set to begin on time in Ohio.