NFL rookies are set to report to camp on Thursday and quite a few of them spent the last few years in Tuscaloosa. So where are the former Alabama Crimson Tide players now, how much did they end up signing for and what should we expect from them in 2020? We've got the answers to those questions and more below as we kick off our 2020 coverage of former Alabama players in the NFL.

QB Tua Tagovailoa

Drafted fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins Show me the money: Tagovailoa signed a four-year contract for $30.28 million (19.6 signing bonus). Camp preview: The former Alabama quarterback has fielded questions about his hip since injuring it in November, but Tagovailoa can finally begin putting those concerns to bed this week. He’s going to have to prove he’s healthy before he can truly compete for the starting position. Future projection: Tagovailoa stressed back in April that he was healthy enough to play games then and there. That seems like a bit of a stretch, but Tagovailoa should still be in line to start a majority of Miami’s games in 2020. Rarely do first-round quarterbacks ride the bench for long these days and if Tagovailoa is healthy now there’s nothing to be gained by holding him out. Especially when the AFC East Division seems up for grabs. What they’re saying:

“My hopes don’t get high or low until I see a guy in a huddle,” Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “Until I see a guy make it through practice — multiple practices — it’s hard to say we’re going to do this, that or the other thing at game speed. That’s for anyone.”

OT Jedrick Wills

Drafted 10th overall by the Cleveland Browns Show me the money: Wills signed a four-year contract for $19.7 million (11.9 signing bonus). Camp preview: He was drafted to start for Cleveland at left tackle. He shouldn’t have much to prove at his junction. Future projection: Wills, more than any of his former teammates, seems locked into his role. The only real question facing him is can he prove a worthy successor to former All-Pro Joe Thomas. He won’t answer that question this year, but I think he gets off to a great start. What they’re saying:

“It has been really positive,” Cleveland offensive line coach Bill Callahan said in July. "He is really a sponge of information. He has absorbed all the content that you can give him and he wants more. I am really excited about him. I am eager to at some point get on the field with him.”

WR Henry Ruggs

Drafted 12th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders Show me the money: Ruggs remains unsigned. Camp preview: Ruggs reportedly injured his leg helping a friend move shortly after the NFL Draft. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the wound was not serious, and Ruggs will have the chance to prove it this week. Future projection: Tyrell Williams is likely going to be Ruggs biggest competition for work in 2020. Williams played 14 games in 2019 and averaged 4.57 targets, three receptions, 46.5 yards per game while scoring six times. Ruggs should be able to beat most, if not all, of those marks in 2020. Look for him to emerge as a primary weapon in the passing game alongside Raiders tight end Darren Waller. What they’re saying:

"When I talked to Nick Saban, he told me that [Ruggs] approaches every day like he's a walk-on," Raider GM Mike Mayock said on the Rich Eisen show in April. "His work ethic is off the charts; he was a gunner and a jammer on special teams. In one body, we got a potential kick returner, a gunner/jammer, a guy to stretch the field vertically, and I think even more important than all of that... that element of speed will make Josh Jacobs better, Darren Waller better, everything underneath better, and ultimately our whole offense better.”

WR Jerry Jeudy

Drafted 15th overall by the Denver Broncos Show me the money: Jeudy remains unsigned. Camp preview: Jeudy would be locked in as a day one starter for several teams, but that's especially true in Denver. Future projection: Other than maybe Wills, Jeudy should have the clearest path to significant playing time of anyone on this list. Other than receiver Courtland Sutton, no other Bronco topped 600 receiving yards or caught more than three touchdowns. He won't be the top option, at least not right away, but Jeudy should see a significant target share in 2020. What they’re saying: "He's very crisp and sharp at the breaking points," Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said on April 24. "It’s hard to cover when a receiver can do that, and he has the ability to do that.”

S Xavier McKinney

Drafted 36th overall by the New York Giants Show me the money: McKinney remains unsigned. Camp preview: Many projected McKinney as a first-round draft pick. When he reports he can start proving himself as one of the biggest steals in 2020. Future projection: A lot of talented defenders are on this list, but none of them will have a bigger 2020 season than McKinney. In the long-run, McKinney could work his way into the conversation as one of the Crimson Tide's best active defensive backs in the NFL. What they’re saying: "He also has that ability to be the quarterback on the backend and really be the signal caller for our defense," Giants coach Joe Judge said on April 24. "Knowing the program he comes from, he fits the mold of a smart, tough, fundamentally sound guy we're looking to build with. We're very excited to have him. Like Dave (Gettleman) said, we had a first-round grade on him, saw him hanging around and we're very fortunate to be able to take him at the position that we did."

CB Trevon Diggs

Drafted 51st overall by the Dallas Cowboys Show me the money: Diggs remains unsigned. Camp preview: Diggs seemed a favorite of several analyst ahead of the draft with some including him in their first-round projections. Diggs was somewhat inconsistent down the stretch last year so this week should be a welcome fresh start for the corner. Future projection: The Athletic's Dane Brugler tweeted out that the Cowboys would have "strongly" considered taking Diggs 17th overall if receiver CeeDee Lamb hadn't remained available. Teams don't often consider taking guys that high unless they plan to lean on them early and often. What they’re saying: “It doesn’t take long when you are watching the tape," Dallas coach Mike McCarthy told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram back in April. "He’s smooth, long, athletic. We are putting such an emphasis on turnover ratio – that will be a big part of our daily focus as a football team, and this young man goes and gets the football. The way we want to play the game, particularly on the back end, I think he is also an excellent fit.

DL Raekwon Davis

Drafted 56th overall by the Miami Dolphins Show me the money: Davis signed a four-year contract worth $5.7 million (signing bonus of almost $1.7 million). Camp preview: Davis finished his career at Alabama with a lot left to prove. He flashed often early, but never managed to put together a complete season as a starter. This week should provide him with a chance to prove he can leave any unanswered questions in the past. Future projection: Davis has the size needed to dominate the NFL. He even has the talent. If he can be more consistent he can easily live up to the expectations many placed on him in Tuscaloosa. Perhaps no one on this list needs to perform in 2020 as much as Davis does. The Dolphins are starting over in a lot of ways. They drafted him to contribute and they might not wait forever if he starts slow. What they’re saying: "When I see Raekwon, I see a guy who is defeating blocks, taking two blocks, and creating plays for his teammates," Miami coach Brian Flores said, reported by Dolphin Nation's Jonathan Sherman. "There are a lot of hidden statistics that I look at personally. I think he does a good job at maybe some of those hidden stats.”



LB Terrell Lewis

Drafted 84th overall by the Los Angeles Rams Show me the money: Lewis remains unsigned. Camp preview: The only thing holding Lewis back from being a top 60 selection, if not much higher, is a long history of injuries. Just making it to the first game in good health will be an important stepping stone for this former Alabama player. Future projection: In an alternate reality, one where Lewis doesn't miss so many games in college, he's probably a first-round pick. He might even start the season in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year. In this reality though, expectations need to be lowered a bit. It's still possible Lewis lives up to his potential. For now earning a starting role with the Rams would be huge, and he should get the chance to do just that beginning this week. What they’re saying: "We had a lot of appreciation for his skillset," Rams coach Sean McVay said in April. "He's had some injuries, but I think they've been some freak instances. You look at when this guy plays, he's healthy, he's ready to go."

LB Anfernee Jennings

Drafted 87th overall by the New England Patriots Show me the money: Jennings signed his contract. Official terms have yet to be reported. Camp preview: It remains to be seen what role Jennings will fill in New England. If he wants a big role with this team he will need to once again prove himself capable of more than just pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Future projection: Jennings is probably the toughest guy to predict on this list. For one thing he's at the Patriots. That's one team that isn't afraid to go against the grain. Jennings has the talent to emerge, but he might take longer than other. Working in his favor, New England lost linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy in free agency so there's certainly room for newcomers on the defensive side of the ball. What they’re saying: “I talked to Coach Belichick last night,” Jennings said back in April. “He plans on using me kind of the same way that I was used at Alabama — using my versatility, being able to stack it back off the ball and line up on the edge and move around, making the most of wherever he puts me.”

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.