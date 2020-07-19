BamaInsider - Top 50 player Ga'Quincy McKinstry down to three

Only three remain for Ga'Quincy "Kool-aid" McKinstry.

The No. 1 prospect in Alabama has offers from schools across the country, but he has narrowed it down to three SEC powers.

"This is my final three and the schools are Auburn, LSU and Alabama," said McKinstry. "It really came down to these three being the schools I feel most comfortable with.

"I have great relationships with coaches at each school, I like the style each school plays with and I feel best in my heart about these three."

The star out of Pinson Valley High has dreams of playing two sports on the next level, so this decision will not be based solely on football. McKinstry said has has the option to play basketball in Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Baton Rouge as well.

"Basketball is part of this also. I have been talking to football coaches from these schools about every day, and on the basketball side, I have been talking to coaches for that sport once a week.

"Auburn and Alabama have been recruiting me a little harder and talking to me a little more for basketball than LSU has, but I have been communicating with all three schools.

"Playing basketball is important to me as well, so that will be part of the decision."

There is no timeline for that decision.

It could come as early as next month, but McKinstry could take his recruitment into the fall as well.

"I really don't know when I will be ready to commit," said McKinstry. "I am just going to do it when I feel I am ready. It could go into the season or it could happen before. I am still not sure.

"It feels good to be down to three schools now and I am just going to see when I get that feeling. I am down to three great schools, so I just have to figure out which one is right for me.

"I am going to go with my heart. I will go with the one I feel in my heart is best for me. That is really what it is down to."