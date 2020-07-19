Terrence Ferguson commits to Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide landed its 15th commitment from the class of 2021 when Terrence Ferguson announced on Sunday afternoon. Ferguson is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound four-star offensive tackle out of the state of Georgia and ranked the No. 5 overall player in the state by Rivals.com. Ferguson committed to the University of Alabama instead of the home-state SEC school. He is the fourth offensive linemen commitment to the class joining J.C. Latham and Tommy and James Brockermeyer.
Andrew Bone and Kyle Henderson discuss what it means with Ferguson committing to Alabama (in the video above).
Rivals national recruiting director, Mike Farrell:
"Ferguson is an aggressive and angry offensive lineman who I could see as a right tackle or interior lineman at first and perhaps move to left down the line. He reminds me a bit of Jedrick Wills..." Read more here
Every game week Peach County (Ga.) High School offensive linemen are given a test. After receiving the scouting report on Monday, each player in the unit is quizzed on his responsibilities the following Thursday. Any mistakes or missed assignments are met with pushups.
Peach County offensive line coach Todd Cooper can’t remember the last time recent Alabama commit Terrence Ferguson was subjected to any of those.
Commitment breakdown: Ferguson to Alabama
If you asked most local recruiting experts over the last couple of years to predict what school four-star offensive lineman
Terrence Ferguson would pick one day — they would have said Georgia.
The Rivals100 talent plays at Peach County High in Fort Valley (Ga.), a school that has sent many players to play between the hedges. This time though, Alabama edged out the home-state school among others for Ferguson, the No. 8-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 class.