The Alabama Crimson Tide landed its 15th commitment from the class of 2021 when Terrence Ferguson announced on Sunday afternoon. Ferguson is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound four-star offensive tackle out of the state of Georgia and ranked the No. 5 overall player in the state by Rivals.com. Ferguson committed to the University of Alabama instead of the home-state SEC school. He is the fourth offensive linemen commitment to the class joining J.C. Latham and Tommy and James Brockermeyer.

Andrew Bone and Kyle Henderson discuss what it means with Ferguson committing to Alabama (in the video above).

Rivals national recruiting director, Mike Farrell:

"Ferguson is an aggressive and angry offensive lineman who I could see as a right tackle or interior lineman at first and perhaps move to left down the line. He reminds me a bit of Jedrick Wills..." Read more here

