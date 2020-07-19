BamaInsider - Alabama beats FSU and UGA for Rivals100 OL Terrence Ferguson

If you asked most local recruiting experts over the last couple of years to predict what school four-star offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson would pick one day — they would have said Georgia.

The Rivals100 talent plays at Peach County High in Fort Valley (Ga.), a school that has sent many players to play between the hedges. This time though, Alabama edged out the home-state school among others for Ferguson, the No. 8-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 class.

If you were tight with Ferguson though, and really knew him, then this news wouldn't have come as a surprise.

"I have really just been navigating through the recruiting process the whole time. I never was really leaning towards Georgia or another school, then Alabama kind of came in and moved to the top," said Ferguson.

"Within my last two or three visits, I would say that is when I really started thinking Alabama could be the school for me, but it was really about the process for me. It started last year when I was there a couple of times, then again when I visited this year.

"Every time I was there, coach Nick Saban and Alabama made me feel like a priority and that showed me a lot. Coach Saban would take the time to talk with me and my family in his office for 20-30 minutes each visit, and with other recruits out there, that showed me a lot.

"That has continued this year with everything that has been going on with the virus. He would sit down with me and my family on FaceTime once a week and we would have one to two hour conversations. He answered all our questions, he put effort into getting to know me and my family and not just me, but my whole family feels Alabama is the right school for me."