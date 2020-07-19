Every game week Peach County (Ga.) High School offensive linemen are given a test. After receiving the scouting report on Monday, each player in the unit is quizzed on his responsibilities the following Thursday. Any mistakes or missed assignments are met with pushups.

Peach County offensive line coach Todd Cooper can’t remember the last time recent Alabama commit Terrence Ferguson was subjected to any of those.

“He hasn’t had a mistake for a while now,” Cooper said. “I know he definitely didn’t have one last year. I can’t think back to the last time he made one.

“He’s probably at the stage where he could probably take the test for the whole front. When you first get there, you learn a position and you’re worried about that position. Then you start to understand things and you start to see the full picture. He's just someone who can take the test at all five positions.”