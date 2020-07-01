 Dallas Turner commits to Alabama
Alabama commit Dallas Turner improving under the 'Sack Sensei’ this summer

New Alabama commitment Dallas Turner recorded 16 sacks during his junior season.
They call him the ‘Sack Sensei’ for a reason. South Florida trainer Javon Gopie works with an elite clientele, including former first-round pick Shaq Lawson and other notable NFL pass rushers. This offseason, he got his hands on Alabama’s newest commit, Dallas Turner. Gopie believes Crimson Tide fans are going to enjoy the results in a year’s time.

Turner, the No. 7 outside linebacker and No. 135 overall player in the 2021 class, committed to Alabama on Wednesday afternoon. The South Florida native is one of the Tide’s biggest targets in next year’s class and is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 74 tackles, including 19 for a loss with 16 sacks and three forced fumbles. After working with Turner the past six months, Gopie said he wouldn’t be surprised if the four-star recruit doubles that production during his senior season.

