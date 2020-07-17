Burnt orange runs deep in the Brockermeyer family. Blake Brockermeyer is a former All-American tackle at The University of Texas and the son of Kay Brockermeyer, who played for the Longhorns in the late 50s. Texas is also where Blake’s wife Kristy attended college and where their second son, Luke, currently plays linebacker.

Naturally, when the two youngest Brockermeyer boys — Tommy and James — came of age, many figured family tradition would see them suit up in burnt orange as well. Instead, the talented twins decided to blaze their own path as they committed to Alabama on Friday.

While Blake might not be quite ready to give up Texas brisket for Alabama ribs, he’s more than happy to root on his sons with the Crimson Tide.