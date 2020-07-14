The University of Alabama has put together one of the strongest linebacker classes in the country. Dallas Turner, who announced his commitment on Wednesday, is recruited by Alabama to play the 'Jack' linebacker position. There is a possibility he can grow into a defensive end in the next few years, but for now the focus is on a future terror rusher at the Jack position.

Blackshire ended his recruitment on Wednesday when he announced his commitment to Alabama. He is expected to play inside linebacker. Jackson and Lawson have the athletic ability to play inside or out. The thought is both will likely play inside, but can easily move around and play multiple spots.