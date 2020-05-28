The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up its sixth commitment today landing four-star linebacker Ian Jackson . Jackson out of Prattville, Alabama is the third in-state commitment from the Class of 2021 joining Anquin Barnes and Deontae Lawson . Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides instant analysis on Jackson committing to Alabama in the video above.

Ian Jackson, four-star linebacker from Prattville High School in Alabama, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Thursday. He becomes commitment No. 6 for the Crimson Tide in the 2021 class. He is also the third in-state commitment joiningDeontae Lawson, four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian, andAnquin Barnes, three-star defensive tackle from Lee High School in Montgomery.

"I have known for a few weeks where I wanted to go," Jackson told BamaInsider. "I informed the coaches a few weeks ago. They were fired up. They were happy to get one of the top recruits in the state.

