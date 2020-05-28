What it means: Ian Jackson commits to Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up its sixth commitment today landing four-star linebacker Ian Jackson. Jackson out of Prattville, Alabama is the third in-state commitment from the Class of 2021 joining Anquin Barnes and Deontae Lawson. Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides instant analysis on Jackson committing to Alabama in the video above.
"I have known for a few weeks where I wanted to go," Jackson told BamaInsider. "I informed the coaches a few weeks ago. They were fired up. They were happy to get one of the top recruits in the state.
"I have known for a few weeks where I wanted to go," Jackson told BamaInsider. "I informed the coaches a few weeks ago. They were fired up. They were happy to get one of the top recruits in the state.
Alabama added commitment No. 6 to its 2021 recruiting class on Thursday. Who will become commitment No. 7, No. 8?
Well...things get a little tricky. The NCAA announced on Wednesday the extension of the recruiting dead period until July 31. Will this mean more players pushing ahead with decisions?