THE SITUATION

The offer sheet continued to swell up for Kaine Williams after turning in another stellar campaign for John Ehret (La.) High School right outside of New Orleans and a return visit to Alabama right before the onset of the pandemic set the tone for his decision a little more than two months later. After nearly pledging to LSU earlier this spring, the Rivals250 safety committed to Alabama over the aforementioned Tigers and Texas A&M on Friday, putting a pin in a recruitment that had spanned more than two years and had largely included SEC West rivals throughout. May 15 was a date that Williams and his family selected to commemorate the death of his sister, who passed away on that day a year ago in 2019 while on an unofficial visit in Tuscaloosa. Williams and his family returned to Alabama right before the start of the CoVid-19 stay-at-home orders in the beginning of March. Williams is just the fourth member of the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class, which entering the day ranked No. 59 nationally in the Rivals team rankings. He ranks as the No. 120 overall player in the country and the fifth-best in The Boot. He's also currently tabbed as the nation's No. 6-ranked safety.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I didn't feel as much love from the other schools as much as I did from Alabama. Alabama, whenever we were up there, a lot happened last June. It was my sister's death and that ultimately brought our bond to be much closer." "Every time I had the chance to go up there, the coach were all showing a lot of love and you can see that with how they interacted with their players and staff." "Our bond (with Pete Golding) is great. We can talk about football and we can also talk about non-football (things), and that's what I like about our relationship. I am just ready to get out there and play for one of the best defensive coaches in college football." "Now was the right time for me to commit because I know that I'm ready to commit. Then, May 15 is my sister's birthday, my sister that passed away (last year). It's the right move also because this is a good school to develop me at my position."

RIVALS REACTION