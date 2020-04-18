THE COMMITMENT: Four-star wide receiver Agyie Hall committed to Alabama on Saturday night, choosing the Tide over a host of other options. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Hall’s commitment means for Nick Saban and breaks down what the program is getting.

WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING: Hall possesses impressive length and is as smooth out of his breaks as any wide receiver in the country. His raw physical tools make his upside massive, as he has the explosiveness and agility of a five-star prospect. He struggles with drops at times, however, and the fact that he has attended four different high schools in three seasons is worth noting. This is a high risk-high reward commitment as Hall is as impressive a wideout as there is in this class when he’s focused and playing his best. The Tide is getting an outside receiver that can stretch the field in addition to going over the middle.