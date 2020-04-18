Commitment breakdown: Agiye Hall to Alabama
THE COMMITMENT: Four-star wide receiver Agyie Hall committed to Alabama on Saturday night, choosing the Tide over a host of other options. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Hall’s commitment means for Nick Saban and breaks down what the program is getting.
WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING: Hall possesses impressive length and is as smooth out of his breaks as any wide receiver in the country. His raw physical tools make his upside massive, as he has the explosiveness and agility of a five-star prospect. He struggles with drops at times, however, and the fact that he has attended four different high schools in three seasons is worth noting. This is a high risk-high reward commitment as Hall is as impressive a wideout as there is in this class when he’s focused and playing his best. The Tide is getting an outside receiver that can stretch the field in addition to going over the middle.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TIDE: With recruiting slowed due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Tide recruiting class needs numbers. Nick Saban had just two 2021 pledges at the start of Saturday, so Hall now makes up one third of the Bama class. The sudden dead period came at a bad time for the Tide, which got off to a slow stat this cycle. And while Saban and company will likely be just fine by Signing Day, landing a talented prospect during the shutdown is a nice sign of life for a program that needed one. Hall has attended three different high schools in the last four months, but all red flags will be erased if he's able to put on a stable, drama-free performance as a senior at Bloomingdale. His talent has talent been in doubt, so the upside of accepting his commitment is massive.
