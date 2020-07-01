BamaInsider - Commitment breakdown: Dallas Turner chooses Alabama

Rivals250 defensive end Dallas Turner announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday, ending a recruitment that involved a long list of college football’s heavy hitters. Below, we take a look at what Bama is getting in the four-star prospect that chose the Tide over Georgia, Michigan, Florida and others.





WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING

Turner has some growing left to do when it comes to adding muscle and becoming more polished, but there are few defensive ends with more upside. A two-sport athlete, Turner is a truly elite athlete and flashes the reasons for that reputation on both the football field and the basketball court. Turner has some (limited) experience playing linebacker, but will definitely play defensive end at the college level. As of now, his elite quickness off the edge is his defining trait and he’ll be hard to handle should he retain that speed as he adds size. The four-star prospect would likely benefit from a redshirt year to add muscle and adjust to the physicality of the SEC. That said, he comes equipped with an all-conference level of athleticism, which should be wildly encouraging for Alabama fans.



