Jacorey Brooks projects to be Alabama's next elite WR from South Florida
Gerald Cox has coached defensive backs in the South Florida area for the past decade. Jacorey Brooks is exactly the type of receiver he hates going up against.
Fortunately for Cox, he has the 6-foot-3, 185-pound playmaker on his sidelines at Miami’s Booker T. Washington High School. Next year, Alabama is set to have that same luxury as Brooks announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Friday.
The rest of the SEC should have its hands full.
“You’re talking about play-making ability,” Cox said. “He can take a bubble and go to the house with it. He can take a spot and get to the house with it. He can take a hitch and go to the house with it. He can run away from you on a vertical route. He high-points the ball just like Dez Bryant does on a seam route."
