Who is DeVonta Smith?

His coaches have a tough time answering that question about the 2021 three-star prospect who shares a name, but no relation, to Alabama's wide receiver.

Smith's defensive coordinator, Jay Roden, thinks of his own three boys, ages 7-13.

"That's who they look up to," Roden said of Smith. "That's who they admire. I mean, that's what you want. You got a guy who Friday night is the dude, and then at your house on Saturdays, the nicest most polite kid there is."