 DeVonta Smith commits to Alabama
DeVonta Smith brings blazing speed, versatility to Alabama secondary

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

Who is DeVonta Smith?

His coaches have a tough time answering that question about the 2021 three-star prospect who shares a name, but no relation, to Alabama's wide receiver.

Smith's defensive coordinator, Jay Roden, thinks of his own three boys, ages 7-13.

"That's who they look up to," Roden said of Smith. "That's who they admire. I mean, that's what you want. You got a guy who Friday night is the dude, and then at your house on Saturdays, the nicest most polite kid there is."

Smith committed to Alabama Monday night after decommitting from Ohio State on Thursday. The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back recorded 38 tackles, three interceptions and recovered one fumble while leading La Salle's team to a state championship in 2019.

Smith spends most of his time on defense lined up in the safety position, but Alabama is recruiting him primarily as a cornerback.

That comes as no surprise to La Salle head coach Pat McLaughlin. He would play Smith at cornerback more often if his roster looked different.

"I do think it helps their football IQ," McLaughlin said of players tackling multiple positions. "I do think it helps them understand the game a little more, and I think it leaves more room for growth for him when he gets to college."


What he brings to Alabama?

