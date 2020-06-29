It’s a challenge to build a relationship in the days of social distancing, but Nick Saban has a way of making things work. The Alabama head coach has been hot on the heels of recent Crimson Tide commit DeVonta Smith, speaking with the three-star cornerback three times a week.

Since receiving his Alabama offer in February, Smith has been in constant communication with Crimson Tide coaches. However, the novel coronavirus pandemic caused him to cancel his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala. in late March.

That’s about the time Saban brought out the big guns.

Fortunately for Alabama, Smith is the cousin of former NFL MVP running back and Crimson Tide great Shaun Alexander. Knowing that, Saban turned to the Tide legend for a little help on the recruiting front.