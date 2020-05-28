BamaInsider - Commitment Breakdown: 4-star LB Ian Jackson to Bama

THE SITUATION: Ian Jackson saw his recruitment go to another level early in 2020. In mid January, Tennessee offered. Then it was Florida State and Nebraska to close out the month. On February 1, the four-star linebacker out of Prattville (Ala.) picked up an offer from Alabama on a Junior Day visit. Later in March, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and others threw their name in the hat with offers. He took visits to Tuscaloosa and Baton Rouge before the ban on visits was put into place halfway through March, and late in May, he has decided that he wants to be part of the Crimson Tide class this cycle.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I have known Alabama was the school for around three weeks now," said Jackson. "I have just kind of kept it to myself for a while, but I am ready to put it out now. "I gave the Alabama coaches the news a while back. I told coach Golding first that morning, the I talked to coach Kelly about it, then that night, I talked to coach Saban, and told him. All were very excited for me and like always, I could tell they cared about me and wanted me. I could tell then again that they really wanted me and that I was a priority for them. They were excited and very happy about my decision. "It was a pretty tough decision because I couldn't go wrong with with so many different choices. I had good connections with coaches from multiple schools, so that made it difficult. They all know how to recruit, they all know how to coach, and those connections made it tough. "Alabama just kind of separated itself over time. I love the plan they have for me on defense at the inside linebacker/MONEY position. I really like what Alabama can do for me after football. The connection with the coaching staff made it feel like family with them. There was so many things about Alabama that felt right. "I did my homework, I did my research and Alabama really stood out to me. All things about Alabama made them stand out. "I made my decision, my family is happy and now I can just continue to build my relationships with those at Alabama. I know some schools won't stop recruiting me, so not all the stress with recruiting will be gone, but it does feel very good to know I am going to Alabama in my heart and the decision in my head has been made."

WHY ALABAMA SHOULD BE EXCITED: Jackson is an athletic defender with versatility. He has added good weight over the last year, he has added length, and he has shown the ability to play in the box and drop into coverage. He is a physical player that can attack and make plays behind the line of scrimmage or move in space. Alabama may not know yet exactly how or where they want to use Jackson in their defense because he is just that versatile. He is likely to play mostly at inside linebacker, but he is one that can stay on the field for three downs and be moved around in their scheme. His best football is still ahead of him.