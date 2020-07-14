 Kendrick Blackshire commits to Alabama
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 21:58:45 -0500') }} football Edit

New commit Kendrick Blackshire brings elite size, athleticism to Alabama

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

There’s a video online of four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire clearing a 60-inch box jump. That’s the type of freakish athleticism Alabama is getting with its latest commit.

Blackshire is the fourth linebacker to join the Crimson Tide’s 2021 class. He’s also the biggest. Listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, some have wondered if the Texas native has the athleticism to play the position in today’s game.

Then he does something like this.

Duncanville High School head coach Reginald Samples says Alabama fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to what Blackshire can do on the field.

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}