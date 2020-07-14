There’s a video online of four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire clearing a 60-inch box jump. That’s the type of freakish athleticism Alabama is getting with its latest commit.

Blackshire is the fourth linebacker to join the Crimson Tide’s 2021 class. He’s also the biggest. Listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, some have wondered if the Texas native has the athleticism to play the position in today’s game.

Then he does something like this.

Duncanville High School head coach Reginald Samples says Alabama fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to what Blackshire can do on the field.