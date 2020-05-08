Commitment breakdown: Jacorey Brooks chooses Alabama
THE COMMITMENT: Rivals100 wideout Jacorey Brooks has committed to Alabama over a long list of major offers including one from fellow finalist Florida. Below, Rivals.com has a look on the impact Brooks will have on the Bama class as well as the recruiting landscape as a whole.
WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING: Brooks is ranked near the top of the Rivals250 for a reason, as few wideouts can come anywhere near matching the Miami-area star’s blend of size, athleticism and ball skills. The Rivals100 wideout possesses incredible body control for a prospect of his size, which has led to a knack for making incredible catches along the sidelines and in the back of the end zone. So while he won’t blow you away with top-end speed, his explosiveness, physicality and hands make him the kind of prospect that could contribute early in Tuscaloosa. Brooks needs to get a little more consistent as a senior to achieve five-star status, but anyone that has tracked his development over the last two years expects him to do just that.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE CRIMSON TIDE: One of the top wideouts in the country, Brooks immediately becomes one of the cornerstones of Alabama’s four-member 2021 class. The fact that the Tide beat out both Florida and Miami is also significant. The Gators felt good about where they stood with Brooks less than a week ago and expected his commitment for a time, so the four-star wideout’s decision is a testament to how Nick Saban and company were able to close quickly despite operating in an extended recruiting dead period. Alabama annually pulls an elite receiver out of Florida and seems to have done it again here. Winning this battle is significant because of the momentum Dan Mullen and company seem to be building in the state. And while landing Brooks may not stop it completely, it has certainly stunted it.
This is Jacorey Brooks’ second touchdown of the night. This one comes despite a diving effort from Georgia tech DB commit Miles Brooks. pic.twitter.com/kuCJCzg5uS— Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) October 4, 2019