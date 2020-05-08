THE COMMITMENT: Rivals100 wideout Jacorey Brooks has committed to Alabama over a long list of major offers including one from fellow finalist Florida. Below, Rivals.com has a look on the impact Brooks will have on the Bama class as well as the recruiting landscape as a whole.

WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING: Brooks is ranked near the top of the Rivals250 for a reason, as few wideouts can come anywhere near matching the Miami-area star’s blend of size, athleticism and ball skills. The Rivals100 wideout possesses incredible body control for a prospect of his size, which has led to a knack for making incredible catches along the sidelines and in the back of the end zone. So while he won’t blow you away with top-end speed, his explosiveness, physicality and hands make him the kind of prospect that could contribute early in Tuscaloosa. Brooks needs to get a little more consistent as a senior to achieve five-star status, but anyone that has tracked his development over the last two years expects him to do just that.