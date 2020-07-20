The thought kept creeping back into Terrence Ferguson’s mind. Sitting in bed last month, the four-star lineman began to envision what it would be like to play at Alabama. A few weeks later, he caught himself again daydreaming about the prospect of suiting up for the Crimson Tide.

That’s when he knew it was time.

The next day, Ferguson stopped his father, Terrence Sr., at lunch.

“Dad, I think I’m ready,” he said. “I want to go ahead and commit.”

Sunday, Ferguson finally pulled the trigger on his decision, committing to Alabama over Georgia and Florida State.