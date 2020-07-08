Alabama's recruiting wave continued Wednesday night as the Crimson Tide flipped three-star athlete Kadarius Calloway from Mississippi State. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder is rated as the No. 37 player overall and No. 8 player in the state of Mississippi. He is being recruited to play defensive back for the Crimson Tide.

Calloway is Alabama's 11th commit of the 2021 class and joins fellow defensive backs Kaine Williams and DeVonta Smith. The commitment moved the Crimson Tide to No. 16 in the Rivals team rankings. Calloway had been committed to Mississippi State since last October.

A two-way player at Philadelphia High School, Calloway is coming off a junior season in which he hauled in 42 catches for 974 yards with 12 touchdowns with 112 rushing yards on offense while tallying 50 tackles, 11 interceptions, seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries on defense.

"Big kid and looks very fast on film for his size," said Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell. "Good hands and closes on the ball quickly. Projects better on defense than offense to me and could grow into a linebacker down the line. One of those Mississippi players who emerge late and get better and better as we evaluate."