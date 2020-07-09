Longtime Mississippi State commit Kadarius Calloway surprised many with his decision to flip to Alabama on Wednesday night. As Crimson Tide fans continue to get acquainted with their team’s latest commit, those who know the three-star athlete well believe it shouldn’t be long until he’s a household name.

Philadelphia (Miss.) High School head coach David Frey has been coaching Calloway since his eighth-grade year and has grown accustomed to the 6-foot-1, 196-pound playmaker taking over games on both sides of the ball. During his junior year last season, Calloway reeled in 42 receptions for 974 yards with 12 touchdowns while adding 112 yards on the ground. On defense, he recorded 11 interceptions and seven pass breakups while tallying 50 tackles and recovering two fumbles.