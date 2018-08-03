Ticker
Alabama Football fall camp headquarters

Alabama opens 2018 fall camp on Friday afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. practice. Throughout camp, we will keep Crimson Tide fans updated on everything right here.

Links To Keep Handy 

2018 Schedule | Roster | Projected Depth Chart | Commitment List

THE LATEST FALL CAMP COVERAGE 

Friday - August 3 Insider Report | Video from Day 1

SABAN PRESSERS 

Friday - August 3 Presser, Saban opens fall camp

FALL CAMP POSITION PREVIEWS

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers & Tight Ends | Offensive line | Defensive line | Linebackers | Defensive backs | Special teams

COVERAGE FROM SEC MEDIA DAYS

What Alabama is saying about its younger players

A closer look at what Nick Saban said about Alabama Football

Saban says Alabama's quarterback competition is 'to be determined'

Why Damien Harris stayed for his senior year

Sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 100% healthy to start fall camp
