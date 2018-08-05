Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-05 20:12:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Football Fall Camp Hot 11

HOT: Jalen Hurts finally has his say on quarterback situation

Latest: Tua Tagovailoa at ease as QB battle heats up

Pressers: Saban | Locksley | Lupoi

Sophomore Running Back Brian Robinson | BamaInsider.com

Here is my Hot 11 after two practices. I’ll do this every once in a while, all feedback welcomed. Some players could be on the hot 11 every week, but I like to spread it around and talk about a few players we might not have talked about otherwise.

No. 24 - Brian Robinson - Running Back - Sophomore

Notes: While all the running backs could be considered the “man” or the “star” Robinson just needs that opportunity to showcase how special he can be. I think he and Najee are very similar, but we heard that he’s the fastest running back on the team by a source.

No. 36 - Markail Benton - Linebacker - RS-Freshman

Notes: Everyone is expecting him to make a splash this year including Nick Saban who mentioned that in a recent press conference. At 6-foot-2 and 231 pounds, Benton has looked very capable at the inside linebackers.

No. 17 - Jaylen Waddle - Receiver - Freshman

Notes: What is there not to like about this young man? Speed, acceleration, quick bursts, and you can tell why Alabama was so excited to get him to Tuscaloosa. He’ll be a nightmare to cover. Highlights here

No. 13 - Tua Tagovailoa - Quarterback - Sophomore

Notes: Has continued to show improvement and continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks in college football. He’s handled this whole quarterback thing well and is just a go with the flow type guy, that has clearly worked on his legs in the off-season. Anyone see his thighs???

Live Call-In Show with Kyle Henderson

About Kyle Henderson 

