TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Hurts finally got his word in. After months of keeping to himself, the Alabama quarterback spoke to reporters Saturday for the first time since the national championship game on Jan. 8. Since then there’s been countless speculation over his status with the team, especially the possibility of a transfer if he loses the quarterback battle with Tua Tagovailoa.

The only problem, Hurts hasn’t had a say in any of it. Until now.

“It’s been a lot of rumors and speculation of what’s gone on this summer,” Hurts said. “The funny part to me is it’s a lot of people who have made decisions for me. It’s actually good to see y’all, because I kind of feeling like they’ve been hiding me from y’all.”

Hurts has been reserved during his time at Alabama, generally sticking to the message of head coach Nick Saban during interviews. Saturday he seemed irritated with how the football program handled the hype around him this summer, stating a frustration with not being able to speak for himself.

“They didn’t want me to talk for whatever reason,” Hurts said. “I get the opportunity to speak now, and I’ve always tried to handle situations like this and handle speaking the best way I can. At the end of the day, I’m a representative myself and a representative of my family back home.”

