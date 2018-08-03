Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 06:59:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Flash Sale: 50% off the first year of an annual subscription

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Fall camp has opened for the Defending National Champs and with Media/Fan Day scheduled for Saturday, August 4 there is no better time to purchase a premium subscription to BamaInsider.com than now. Get recruiting nuggets, inside info on the team, and access to the Talk of Champions message board right now!

FRESH: August 3rd Team Nuggets | Bone's Recruiting Board

New users can start here - Use the code TIDE50

Users already registered with a username can sign in first, then use code (free, canceled, lapsed) - Use Code TIDE50

E-mail questions to Kyle@bamainsider.com | This offer ends Sunday, August 5

Oqy4qikqbdowasxefdcx

Fine Print:

- This promotion applies only to new annual subscriptions.

- If you already have a registered account on BamaInsider.com but aren't currently a subscriber, and want to keep your username, sign-in and use this link to take advantage of the promo: https://alabama.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=TIDE50

- This promotion ends at midnight ET on Sunday, August 5

- Questions about the special promotion, or if you haven't received your gift certificate code email kyle@bamainsider.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}