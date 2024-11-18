Where does Alabama basketball rank in the polls after its loss to Purdue

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 8 in the latest addition of the Associated Press top 25. The Crimson Tide fell four spots following an 87-78 loss to Purdue on Friday.

The Tide was tied at No. 7 in the US LBM Coaches poll after its defeat to the Boilermakers. Purdue rose to No. 6 in the AP Poll after its home victory over the Tide.

Kansas remained the No. 1 in the AP Poll after a win over Michigan State in the Champions Classic. UConn rose to No. 2 and remain undefeated, while Gonzaga also rose one spot to No. 3 thanks to Alabama losing. The Tide was also jumped by in-state rival Auburn. The Tigers got a resume-boosting victory over Houston last week and are ranked No. 5. Iowa State rounded out the top five.

The Tide’s schedule continues to ramp up with games against Power Five opponents. Alabama will face Illinois on Tuesday before heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival tournament. The Tide will face two teams that are currently ranked in No. 7 Houston and No. 24 Rutgers. Alabama will then face one of Creighton, Oregon, San Deigo State and Texas A&M on the final day of the tournament.

The Tide will face Illinois in the C.M. Newton Classic at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday in inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls

AP Poll

1. Kansas

2. UConn

3. Gonzaga

4. Auburn

5. Iowa State

6. Purdue

7. Houston

8. Alabama

9. Kentucky

10. North Carolina

11. Tennessee

12. Duke

13. Baylor

14. Creighton

15. Marquette

16. Indiana

17. Arizona

18. Cincinnati

19. Wisconsin

20. Arkansas

21. Florida

22. St. John's

23. Texas A&M

24. Rutgers

25. Illinois

Coaches poll

1. Kansas

2. UConn

3. Auburn

4. Gonzaga

5. Iowa State

6. Purdue

T-7. Houston

T-7. Alabama

9. Tennessee

10. Duke

11. Kentucky

12. North Carolina

13. Creighton

14. Marquette

15. Baylor

16. Cincinnati

17. Arizona

18. Indiana

19. Florida

20. Illinois

21. St. John's

22. Texas Tech

23. Texas A&M

24. Arkansas

25. Wisconsin