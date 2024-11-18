Where does Alabama basketball rank in the polls after its loss to Purdue

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 8 in the latest addition of the Associated Press top 25. The Crimson Tide fell four spots following an 87-78 loss to Purdue on Friday.
The Tide was tied at No. 7 in the US LBM Coaches poll after its defeat to the Boilermakers. Purdue rose to No. 6 in the AP Poll after its home victory over the Tide.
Kansas remained the No. 1 in the AP Poll after a win over Michigan State in the Champions Classic. UConn rose to No. 2 and remain undefeated, while Gonzaga also rose one spot to No. 3 thanks to Alabama losing. The Tide was also jumped by in-state rival Auburn. The Tigers got a resume-boosting victory over Houston last week and are ranked No. 5. Iowa State rounded out the top five.
The Tide’s schedule continues to ramp up with games against Power Five opponents. Alabama will face Illinois on Tuesday before heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival tournament. The Tide will face two teams that are currently ranked in No. 7 Houston and No. 24 Rutgers. Alabama will then face one of Creighton, Oregon, San Deigo State and Texas A&M on the final day of the tournament.
The Tide will face Illinois in the C.M. Newton Classic at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday in inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Here are the full AP and coaches polls
AP Poll
1. Kansas
2. UConn
3. Gonzaga
4. Auburn
5. Iowa State
6. Purdue
7. Houston
8. Alabama
9. Kentucky
10. North Carolina
11. Tennessee
12. Duke
13. Baylor
14. Creighton
15. Marquette
16. Indiana
17. Arizona
18. Cincinnati
19. Wisconsin
20. Arkansas
21. Florida
22. St. John's
23. Texas A&M
24. Rutgers
25. Illinois
Coaches poll
1. Kansas
2. UConn
3. Auburn
4. Gonzaga
5. Iowa State
6. Purdue
T-7. Houston
T-7. Alabama
9. Tennessee
10. Duke
11. Kentucky
12. North Carolina
13. Creighton
14. Marquette
15. Baylor
16. Cincinnati
17. Arizona
18. Indiana
19. Florida
20. Illinois
21. St. John's
22. Texas Tech
23. Texas A&M
24. Arkansas
25. Wisconsin