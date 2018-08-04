TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two quarterbacks and two completely different demeanors. While Jalen Hurts voiced his frustration to reporters on one side of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tua Tagovailoa took a much more laid-back approach Saturday, discussing what has been a whirlwind summer.

Tagovailoa has been in the spotlight ever since he led Alabama to a comeback victory over Georgia in the national championship game. Replacing Hurts to start the second half, Tagovailoa led Alabama back from two scores down, completing 14 of 24 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including the 41-yard game-winner to Devonta Smith in overtime.

Since then, life hasn’t been quite the same.

“It's definitely changed a lot, and I think that goes for anyone who's in the spotlight or what not, who nobody really knows about, and performs in a big situation,” Tagovailoa said “It's changed. And I think that goes for anyone that does something at least decent on a big stage.”

