Tony's takes: My thoughts on our peek behind Alabama's quarterback curtain

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A week after Jalen Milroe practically carried Alabama’s offense during a blowout in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide provided a rare peek behind its quarterback curtain.





The stage was significantly smaller during Saturday’s win over FCS foe Mercer than it was during Alabama’s victory at LSU. Still, glimpses at the Tide’s future behind center come at a premium and should be appreciated when they arise.





Heading into the weekend, Milroe had taken part in 534 of Alabama’s 596 offensive snaps. Ty Simpson had the next-highest snap count among Tide quarterbacks with 49, while Dylan Lonergan took the other 13. Washington transfer Austin Mack’s biggest contribution to date had been playing the part of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on the practice squad.





Given Saturday’s small sample size, the Tigers might be better suited with Mack behind center.





Milroe checked out midway through the third quarter. From there, Alabama’s backup quarterbacks combined to complete 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown while leading the offense to the end zone on two of three drives.





“I was proud of the way they just handle everything from the execution to just even the procedural things where making sure guys are lined up before we motion, all of that stuff,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “So I thought it was a good day for all of them as a whole.”





Milroe still has a year of eligibility remaining after this season. If he’s smart, he’ll pass that up to cash in on the weak crop of quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft class. As to where that would leave Alabama’s QB room, Saturday offered a nice dose of encouragement moving forward.





In today’s column, I’ll break down how each of Alabama’s backups performed in their brief foray behind center and what their chances are of taking over the role next season. Sit back, pour yourself a drink, and let's dive in.



