Rivals Five-Star: Recruiting intel from elite Southeast prospects

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos had some interesting words on his upcoming matchup against Alabama.
Alabama football and basketball both added key recruits over the last week, we break down what each brings to the Tide.
Alabama hosted the final group of official visitors before the dead period over the weekend.
Lee County (Ga.) four-star safety Lasiah Jackson spent the weekend in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide staff on an
Alabama’s recent recruiting momentum continued Sunday.
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos had some interesting words on his upcoming matchup against Alabama.
Alabama football and basketball both added key recruits over the last week, we break down what each brings to the Tide.
Alabama hosted the final group of official visitors before the dead period over the weekend.