Published Jun 23, 2025
TidePod 6.23.25 | Alabama football & hoops adds recruits
circle avatar
Henry Sklar  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@henryosklar
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Alabama football and basketball have each added key recruits over the last week. In this episode, we break down who’s coming in, what they bring to the roster, and how they fit into the Tide’s future plans.