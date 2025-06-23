Florida State QB on Alabama: 'They don’t have Nick Saban to save them'

There are still more than two months until Alabama opens its season at Florida State. That didn’t stop first-year Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos from stoking the flames of the upcoming matchup this week.

During a recent interview with On3, Castellanos was asked about Florida State’s season opener against Alabama. The Boston College transfer didn’t hold back when discussing the Seminoles’ chances against the Crimson Tide.

“I’m excited, man,” Castellanos told On3. “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”

Castellanos spent last season playing under former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien at Boston College. Over eight starts, he completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also added 194 yards and a score on 93 rushing attempts.

Castellanos began his career with Central Florida under Gus Malzahn, who was hired as Florida State’s offensive coordinator this offseason. He then transferred to Boston College, where he spent the past two seasons. During his interview, Castellanos said he regrets playing under O’Brien at Boston College, stating that he expects to take his game to another level under Malzahn.

"He's just giving me the keys and allowing me to just be me," Castellanos said of Malzahn. "Just go out there and play football within the offense. That's what I need. I don't need a dog collar or a leash on me. I just need coach to say, 'Just go be you. Go play.' That's what I was missing."

Florida State posted a 2-10 record last year, including a 1-7 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles' only wins came against California (14-9) and FCS opponent Charleston Southern (41-7).

“This could be it, right here,” Castellanos said of Florida State. “All they need is one season and one year. I feel like I have the skill set to be one of the best. Now I just have to turn this thing around for these guys, for this community, this fan base and the staff. I’m not just playing for Florida State. I’m playing for coaches who are fathers and who have homes and families here. I’m trying to save jobs and win.”

Alabama will open its season against Florida State on Aug. 30 at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Doak Walker Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game will be televised on ABC.