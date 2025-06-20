Published Jun 20, 2025
Alabama basketball releases jersey numbers for 2025-26 season
The jersey numbers for Alabama basketball’s upcoming roster were released on Friday. The Crimson Tide's upcoming team includes five returning players and eight additions.

Unlike last season, none of Alabama’s returning players — Labaron Philon (No. 1 ), Aden Holloway (No. 2), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (No. 3) Aiden Sherrell (No. 22) and Houston Mallette (No. 95) — changed numbers.

The latest update reveals numbers for Alabama’s four incoming transfers — Jalil Bethea (No. 1), Taylor Bol Bowen (No. 7), Keitenn Bristow (No. 10) and Noah Williamson (No. 15). It also includes three incoming freshmen in Davion Hannah (No. 4), Amari Allen (No. 5) and London Jemison (No. 6). Walk-on Preston Murphy Jr., the son of Alabama assistant coach Preston Murphy, will was added to the roster and will wear No. 11.

Alabama 2025-26 roster 

0 — Labaron Philon, guard, sophomore

1 — Jalil Bethea, guard, sophomore

2 — Aden Holloway, guard, junior

3 — Latrell Wrightsell Jr., guard, graduate

4 — Davion Hannah, guard, freshman

5 — Amari Allen, forward, freshman

6 — London Jemison, forward, freshman

7 — Taylor Bol Bowen, forward, junior

10 — Keitenn Bristow, forward, sophomore

11 — Preston Murphy Jr., guard, junior (walk-on)

15 — Noah Williamson, center, senior

22 — Aiden Sherrell, forward, sophomore

95 — Houston Mallette, guard, graduate