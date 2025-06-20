Alabama basketball releases jersey numbers for 2025-26 season

The jersey numbers for Alabama basketball’s upcoming roster were released on Friday. The Crimson Tide's upcoming team includes five returning players and eight additions.

Unlike last season, none of Alabama’s returning players — Labaron Philon (No. 1 ), Aden Holloway (No. 2), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (No. 3) Aiden Sherrell (No. 22) and Houston Mallette (No. 95) — changed numbers.

The latest update reveals numbers for Alabama’s four incoming transfers — Jalil Bethea (No. 1), Taylor Bol Bowen (No. 7), Keitenn Bristow (No. 10) and Noah Williamson (No. 15). It also includes three incoming freshmen in Davion Hannah (No. 4), Amari Allen (No. 5) and London Jemison (No. 6). Walk-on Preston Murphy Jr., the son of Alabama assistant coach Preston Murphy, will was added to the roster and will wear No. 11.