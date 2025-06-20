Alabama basketball bolsters Interior depth ahead of 2025-26 campaign

Alabama basketball bolstered its frontcourt on Friday with the addition of 6-foot-10 center Collins Onyejiaka, who committed to the Crimson Tide and reclassified from the 2026 class to join the teams roster as its 14th player.

The 270-pound big man from The Newman School in Boston was ranked No. 94 nationally in the 2026 class by Rivals before reclassifying. Onyejiaka brings a powerful interior presence to Alabama’s frontcourt, using his length and strength to impact the game as a rebounder, shot blocker and paint defender. While his game is still developing, he addresses a key need for Alabama, being size, following offseason departures of Grant Nelson, Cliff Omoruyi and Jarin Stevenson.

During his junior season, Onyejiaka played in 39 games, averaging 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. Originally from Edo, Nigeria, he also competes with the Team New England Basketball Club and the Boston Amateur Basketball Club.

Onyejiaka joins a frontcourt group that includes rising sophomore Aiden Sherrell, forwards Taylor Bol Bowen, Keitenn Bristow and London Jemison, plus center Noah Williamson. The rest of Alabama’s roster features guards Labaron Philon, Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette, Jalil Bethea, Davion Hannah and Preston Murphy Jr., rounding out the lineup for the 2025–26 season.

Starting July 1, the new NCAA rules from the House settlement will eliminate scholarship limits for basketball programs, leaving only roster size limits in place. Teams can now decide how many scholarships to fund, but rosters are capped at 15 players, leaving Oats and Alabama one remaining spot.