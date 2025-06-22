Alabama receives commitment from four-star DL JJ Finch

Alabama’s recent recruiting momentum continued Sunday, as the Crimson Tide received a commitment from four-star defensive lineman JJ Finch. The Indianapolis native chose the Tide over Miami, Purdue, Tennessee and Michigan.

Finch is rated as the No. 29 defensive end in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defender recorded 92 tackles, including 24 for a loss with seven sacks, during his junior season last year. He also tallied seven pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles.

Alabama offered Finch on Jan. 10 and has made him a priority ever since. The defensive lineman visited Tuscaloosa for the first time in March, where he attended the Tides first spring practice.

“My favorite part of the trip was bonding with the players and the coaches,” he told On3 earlier this spring. “What I really like about Alabama is just their straight business-like approach. They have a goal set out for you. It’s on you to go out there and achieve it.”

Alabama’s 2026 class now includes eight commitments. Finch is the third 2026 defensive end to commit to the Tide, joining Kamhariyan Johnson and Jamarion Matthews.

Alabama is planning to continue its haul on the defensive front during the current cycle.

Five-star talent Anthony Jones (No. 23 overall, No. 2 edge defender) took his final official visit in Tuscaloosa this weekend and is considering the Tide along with Auburn, Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Alabama is also in the mix for four-star talent end Nolan Wilson (No. 122 overall, No. 12 defensive end). The Bandit target is thought to be leaning toward the Tide but is also being pursued hard by Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami.

Alabama has added three players this month, receiving a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Samuelu Utu on June 9 before flipping four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla on Tuesday.