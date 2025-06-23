Alabama flips four-star RB Javari Barnett from Illinois

Alabama continued its recruiting by flipping another four-star talent. Four-star running back Javari Barnett became the latest player to commit to the Crimson Tide on Monday, as he flipped from Illinois to Alabama.

Barnett, who visited Alabama this past weekend, is rated as the No. 22 running back in the 2026 class. The Tampa, Florida native originally committed to Illinois on April 6. Last week, Alabama flipped four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla from Iowa State. The Tide also added four-star defensive lineman JJ Finch on Sunday.

Barnett, 6-foot, 215 pounds, missed most of his junior season last year due to a knee injury. Over his first three games, he ran for 249 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries.

Alabama’s 2026 class now includes nine commitments. Barnett is the lone running back commit in the Tide’s current cycle. Alabama added four-star running back AK Dear as part of its 2025 class.

Alabama is still looking to add four-star running back Ezavier Crowell, who to announce his commitment on Thursday. Crowell will choose between Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Texas.