TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban is trying out every option he has to improve Alabama’s depth at inside linebacker, even if there isn’t much to choose from.

After the departures of Keith Holcombe and VanDarius Cowan this offseason, Saban doesn't have much left in the cupboard as he looks to find capable replacements behind starters Mack Wilson and Dylan Moses. Joshua McMillon is Alabama’s most experienced backup with just eight games under his belt. So far, he has been paired next to redshirt freshman Markail Benton on the second unit, while true freshman Jaylen Moody and Ben Davis have worked with the third unit.

Monday, Alabama shook things up by moving Davis to outside linebacker while shifting 6-foot-4, 242-pound outside linebacker Christopher Allen inside. Earlier this offseason, Saban experimented with working Christian Miller inside. However, those plans were scrapped after Terrell Lewis suffered an ACL injury, forcing Miller to focus on his natural outside position.

“We tried everything we could to try to add somebody to that position,” Saban said last week. “I think Mack and Dylan will do extremely well. We need Markail Benton to mature and develop and not be one of those guys that’s always looking for an easy way. Joshua McMillon has got some experience and toughness. Christopher Allen has been working some in there. So has Christian Miller. Jaylen Moody is a young player who has to develop some confidence and knowing what to do. We’ll see how that goes. That’s kind of where it’s at.”

