Here are a few of the younger players who were discussed during SEC Media Days

Henry Ruggs

“Henry Ruggs had a fantastic year. We thought he was the most dynamic player in Alabama the year that we recruited him, and he certainly didn’t disappoint in terms of a lot of the big plays that he made. We’re hopeful that he’ll continue to develop and even be more productive in the future.” — Nick Saban

Christopher Allen

“He’s one of the young players that understood his role last year and he definitely understood that he wanted to improve his game this year. He’s one of the guys who is improving and getting better every game.” — Anfernee Jennings

Premium Subscribers Continue Reading

Not a subscriber?

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!