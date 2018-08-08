Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-08 08:00:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Get $99 gift certificate when you sign up for a new subscription

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Sign-up for the GetGear99 Promo and get $99 worth of Bama gear!

Y2qiyme29dkdqrcjmjj8

Fall camp is underway for the Alabama Crimson Tide and there is no better time than now to sign up for a new annual subscription to BamaInsider.com.

NEW USERS: Sign-up for the GetGear99 Promotion
Sign up for an annual subscription and you’ll get a $99 gift certificate to The Rivals Fan Shop.

EXISTING USER (lapsed or canceled): Sign-up for the GetGear99 Promotion
Make sure you are logged in to your existing account: sign-in here

Check out the Rivals Fan Shop Here for Alabama gear

E-mail questions to Kyle@bamainsider.com | This offer is valid only while supplies last

Cihglhgamqaycnduztc2
Sign up for an annual subscription and you’ll get a $99 gift certificate to The Rivals Fan Shop.

Fine Print:

- This promotion applies only to new annual subscriptions.

- If you already have a registered account on BamaInsider.com but aren't currently a subscriber, and want to keep your username, sign-in and use this link to take advantage of the promo: https://alabama.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=GetGear99

- This promotion is valid only while supplies last

- New Annual Subscribers get a $99 gift code to The Rivals Fan Store

- Offer is valid only while supplies last

- Payments are processed one day after sign up…once that is done successfully, we’ll send you the code within 72 hours.

- Enter a valid and current email address (advise returning users to update their profile). This is how we send them the code.

- Questions about the special promotion, or if you haven't received your gift certificate code email kyle@bamainsider.com

The Rivals Fan Shop (Click image to see more) 

Rai9psissa0j2tsgplqb
Click the image to check out the Rivals Fan Shop
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}