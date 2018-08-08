Take Two: Did Hurts hinder his chances as Tide's starting QB?
Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.
THE STORYLINE
Jalen Hurts had not talked publicly for a long time about arguably the most pressing question in preseason college football - whether he can hold off Tua Tagovailoa and retain the starting job as Alabama’s quarterback. Over the weekend, though, Hurts opened up and made his feelings known.
In part, Hurts said: "No one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included. No one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind. No one asked me how I felt about the things that were going on. Nobody asked me what my future held."
Hurts was replaced by Tagovailoa after halftime of the national title game, and the former four-star Hawaii product went on to throw three touchdown passes. Hurts said he was “shocked” to hear Saban’s comments at SEC Media Days that he had “no idea” whether Hurts would be on the team come the season opener, especially after Hurts reportedly told Saban he planned to be with the team and graduate in December.
There is a quarterback competition going on in Tuscaloosa. Every national pundit has weighed in on whether Hurts or Tagovailoa should be the starter. But were Hurts’ comments over the weekend a clear indication that Tagovailoa has an edge in the battle?
FIRST TAKE: TONY TSOUKALAS, BAMAINSIDER.COM
“I don’t think Jalen Hurts had any goal in mind other than to have his say on a topic he had been forced to keep to himself. For months, he has had to hear what others have had to say about what he was feeling and whether or not he planned on leaving Alabama. Saturday was his moment to clear the air, and he did just that.
“As for Alabama’s quarterback battle, I don’t think anything changed. I think for many Tua Tagovailoa entered camp as the favorite. After Saturday, he still seems to have the momentum in his favor. It will be interesting to see how Nick Saban takes some of Hurts’ statements, as the quarterback did express some frustration. However, I don’t think anything said on Saturday will have much bearing on who the winner will be this fall.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
“Tua has the job. Hurts wouldn’t have come out and said that otherwise. I think Hurts’ father is behind some of it, honestly. His father has been pretty outspoken about it calling him the biggest free agent (if he doesn’t get the starting job) and all that other stuff.
“I didn’t think he should have done that. He’s a classy kid who handled the championship game with class. He seems to be a really good kid. Being quiet would have been the better choice there.”