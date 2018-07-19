It’s easy to get lost in the editorial content published around SEC Media Days as there is so much to read, but I wanted to provide a closer look at what Nick Saban said about the team going into the 2018 season. If you slow everything down, listen word by word, he provides some incredible insight.

Here are my findings…

What is Saban most proud of?

During his opening, Saban commented on that this is his 17th SEC Media Days, his 12th at Alabama and that this event signals the start of the season for him. He mentions that Alabama continues to be leaders in Academic results, graduation rates, and a program that turns out graduates in three and a half years.

He also mentioned that 12 guys were drafted after last season, 77 players have been drafted in the last 10-years, and 26 first round picks which according to him is a sign that his staff has an ability to recruit good players and an ability to develop those players in order for them to have successful careers.

A lot is left to be determined

Saban mentioned that Alabama did have a productive offseason in terms of the development of the players, but that there is a lot of rebuilding going in. Saban commented that Alabama lost a lot of players on defense and that the leadership, personality, and yes the quarterback is yet to be determined for this season.

Saban said it clear as day regarding the quarterback situation.