BamaInsider.com Team Writer Tony Tsoukalas is up in the box at Bryant Denny Stadium for practice number two. Here are his latest updates.

— First unit offensive line: Jonah Williams, Lester Cotton, Ross Pierschbacher, Jedrick Wills, Alex Leatherwood.

— Second unit: Scott Lashley, Deonte Brown, Chris Owens, Joshua Casher, Matt Womack.

— Jalen Hurts is working with the first-team offense, while Tua Tagovailoa is working with the second-team offensive

— Jerry Jeudy is working with the first unit in the slot. Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith are the two outside receivers

— Mac Jones is throwing to the third unit on offense. Slade Bolden was working out of the slot with fellow freshman Xavier Williams to his left on the outside. Major Tennison was at H-back.

— Freshman Jarez Parks just made a nice move to get in the backfield and tally what would have been a sack. It's a no-contact practice.

— First team defense looks to be:

Raekwon Davis, Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs on the defensive line; Anfernee Jennings, Mack Wilson, Dylan Moses and Christian Miller at linebacker. Trevon Diggs and Shyheim Carter at corner and Deionte Thompson and Xavier McKinney at safety.

