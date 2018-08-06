TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its third of 20 preseason practices Monday as the team prepared for its Sept. 1 season-opener against Louisville. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and practiced outside in sunny, 90-degree weather. Here are a few notes from the media viewing session.

— Alabama made some switches at linebacker as Christopher Allen practiced with the inside backers while Ben Davis moved alongside the outside backers.

— Dylan Moses was back and working without limitations after leaving Saturday’s open practice with cramps. Mack Wilson led the unit and was followed by Moses, Markail Benton, Joshua McMillon, Jaylen Moody and Allen.

— Anfernee Jennings led the outside linebackers and was followed by Christian Miller, Jamey Mosely, Jarez Parks, Cameron Latu, Eyabi Anoma and Ben Davis. Anoma received plenty of extra attention from defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who urged him to watch the veterans on a couple of occasions.

— Anoma is still somewhat raw, but physically he’s one of the most impressive players on the team. Even at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he moved well when the outside linebackers were tracking back for coverage drills.

