TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban smiled and even attempted a joke while talking to reporters Friday for his first news conference of fall camp. Following a tumultuous offseason full of drama and uncertainties, the head coach seemed pleased with what he saw from his players as they returned for their first step toward defending their national championship. While several players reached their “breaking points” during a warm first practice in Tuscaloosa, Saban was far from reaching his behind the mic.

“I thought today’s practice was really, really good, but every individual out there hit their breaking point at some point in time, probably in the last 30 minutes of practice,” Saban said. “It was a great opportunity for us to demonstrate we weren’t nearly as good when we had individuals that did that. That’s what we have to work so we can sustain.”

Part of what has Saban smiling is the conditioning of his players. According to the head coach, the Crimson Tide is coming off of one of its best summers in recent memory as the majority of players passed the fall-camp testing following the summer conditioning program.

“We only had maybe 12 or 13 guys who didn’t pass the test, which is tied for the lowest,” Saban said. “Out of 110 guys, that’s pretty good. I think the big question we need to ask ourselves is where are we going to be 30 days from now, what are we going to become.”

Saban knows Friday’s breaking point will serve as a building block. Alabama’s strenuous practices are the stuff of legends. Former stars often state the workouts they go through in the NFL pale in comparison to the ones they were subjected to in Tuscaloosa. Days like this one are what Saban lives for as he looks to grow young players and shape his returners into leaders.

