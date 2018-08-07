TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its fourth of 20 preseason practices Tuesday as the team prepared for its Sept. 1 season-opener against Louisville. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and practiced outside in sunny, 89-degree weather. Here are a few notes from the media viewing session.



— Josh Jacobs appeared to be somewhat limited during practice. He went through some of the drills at half speed and didn’t get as low as the other backs.

— Christopher Allen continued to work with the inside linebackers while Ben Davis remained with the outside linebackers. Earlier this offseason, Christian Miller spent some time inside. However, he has worked exclusively with the outside linebackers during camp.

“We’re just plugging and playing, and whatever we can do to help the team that’s what we’re going to do,” Miller said Tuesday.

— Anfernee Jennings led the outside linebackers and was followed by Miller, Jamey Mosley, Jarez Parks, Cameron Latu, Eyabi Anoma and Ben Davis. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has been interactive with Anoma, making sure he gets his technique right on every play.

— Lupoi was his usual self with the rest of the outside linebackers, cracking jokes while giving them instruction during drills.

“He brings the energy every day to everybody on the team,” Miller said. “One thing he does really well, he’s a really good teacher. He likes to break things down to the concepts, and that way you learn the foundations and they it builds from there. Like I said, he just brings the energy and guys take to him very well.”

