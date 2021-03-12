Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class in January. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp this month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

Alabama hasn’t always hit on its tight end targets in recent years, but it might have found a gem in Robbie Ouzts. The three-star prospect hasn’t generated the same hype as other signings but should have one of the best opportunities to compete for early playing time given the Tide’s lack of depth at the tight end position.

Outz, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, won’t have to worry about adding weight this spring as he already looks the part of a college tight end. His muscular physique and long arms allow him to excel as a run-blocker. While Alabama’s strength and conditioning staff will look to add more explosion to his game, the former high school basketball player brings the necessary athleticism and leaping ability to eventually contribute in the passing game as well.

