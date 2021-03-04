Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

Nick Saban’s main message to Monkell Goodwine when recruiting the four-star defender to Alabama last summer was simple: “We don’t have anyone like you.” Goodwine, comes to Alabama as the No. 6 strongside defensive end and No. 37 overall player in this year’s class. Currently listed at 6-foot-4, 278 pounds, the pass rusher’s frame should allow him to add roughly 20 more pounds as he continues to grow at the next level.

Goodwine primarily played with his hand in the dirt in high school but brings more speed off the edge than an average down lineman. Andre Kates, who served as Goodwine’s head coach in high school said he used to make the defender run 110s with his receivers and defensive backs during practice. More often than not, Goodwine was one of the first players in the group to cross the line.

