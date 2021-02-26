Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

It’s hard to pin down exactly what role Ian Jackson will have on Alabama’s defense. However, the in-state defender brings plenty of talent with him to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jackson started his career as a safety but dropped down to the linebacker position during his final two seasons at Prattville High School as he continued to add weight to his 6-foot-1 frame. The athletic defender weighed in at roughly 210-15 pounds during his junior year in 2019. After continuing to bulk up during his senior season, he arrived at Alabama listed at 225 pounds. If he continues to progress at that rate, it's possible he could weigh in at the 240-pound range by the time he sees the field for the Tide’s defense.

