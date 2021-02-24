Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

For a second straight year, Alabama is adding an elite linebacker from the Mobile area. Last year, the Tide brought in the top player in the state in five-star talent Demouy Kennedy. This year, Deonte Lawson joins the fold with just as much potential.

Lawson comes to Alabama as the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 65 overall player in this year’s class. Listed at 6-foot-2, 217 pounds, he’ll need to put on some weight upon joining the program. However, he has the speed and athleticism Alabama covets at the linebacker position.

Lawson was one of five finalists for the High School Butkus Award after tallying 116 tackles including 15 stops for a loss with three forced fumbles during his senior season last year. That came after a junior season in which he recorded 134 tackles, including a sack and four tackles for loss.

Premium subscribers continue reading here for more about Lawson and where he fits into Alabama's plans next season.